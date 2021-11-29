160 traders at this year's Christmas Market in Braunton

The North Devon Christmas Market in Braunton this year will host more than 160 traders, showcasing the very best arts, crafts and gifts Devon has to offer.

You can expect to see street foods from around the world, hot mulled wine, bars and fresh crepes!

The North Devon Christmas Market in Braunton - Credit: Ginger Monkey Events

There will be a little something for the kids too, with rides and games on the village green.

The market will run from 12pm until 8pm on Saturday, December 4, and will be held in the centre of Braunton, at Caen St car park.

Parking for the event will be at the village's pay and display car parks and at Tesco. For those parking at Tesco, the short walk down the Tarka trail will be lit.

The North Devon Christmas Market in Braunton - Credit: Ginger Monkey Events



