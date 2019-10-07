Join the Dancing Feet Academy of Dance students for 25, their series of 25th anniversary shows at the Queen's Theatre, Barnstaple, on October 11-12, 2019. Picture: contributed Join the Dancing Feet Academy of Dance students for 25, their series of 25th anniversary shows at the Queen's Theatre, Barnstaple, on October 11-12, 2019. Picture: contributed

Dancing Feet Academy of Dance is staging its bi-annual spectacular from Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12.

This year's show is named simply '25' after the academy's jubilee year and will be a true celebration of dance, musical theatre and song as more than 300 children and adults take to the stage.

Dancing Feet has even created a new mini-stand-alone-show called Rising Stars for its pre primary, primary and grade 1 students, which will be performed on the Saturday at 11am.

The main show is on Friday and Saturday at 7pm, together with a 2,30pm Saturday matinee.

It is packed with numbers ranging from technical pointe pieces to a 'ganglands' jazz piece; a fun Mamma Mia-inspired musical theatre number to cheeky chimney sweeping tappers.

And there are a few special anniversary pieces to look out for - don't miss the show-stopping dynamic jazz piece or the high-energy vintage 1940s-style swing tap number.

Tickets are available from www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com or call 01271 316523.