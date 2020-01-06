Following last year's successful production of Cinderella, this year Combe Martin Players are performing Jack and the Beanstalk.

The group has a novel new venue and will be staging the show over two weekends at the Function Room in the Castle Inn.

It will play on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, January 16-18 at 7.15pm and again on Friday, January 24 at 7.15pm (doors open 6.45pm) and Saturday, January 25 with a 3pm matinee (doors open 2.30pm).

Director Alan Cossey is looking forward to the show in its new home. He said: "We have enjoyed the generosity, hospitality and good humour of Dave and Sharon O'Farrell, the Castle proprietors, whilst rehearsing in this new space.

"The Function Room will be transformed into a panto wonderland. We have a brave hero in Jack, a lovely heroine in Jill, delightful magical fairies, a singing dame, a minstrel, a pantomime cow and of course a giant!

"All the members of the Players have worked extremely hard and had a lot of fun, to bring you this wonderful pantomime.

"The story has been reinterpreted and written by Christine Mottram, a member of the cast."

Tickets are £6 and available from Pets Pantry, Combe Martin Library and Scissors in the village. Profits will go to local and other charities.