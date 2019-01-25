This is the fourth production from The Village Hall Players and audiences can expect songs, jokes, two funny tax collectors, two very ugly sisters and a beautiful princess and of course Buttons.

There are shows at the Village Hall from Thursday to Saturday, starting at 7.45pm with doors open at 7, plus a 2.30pm Sunday matinee.

It’s the tried and tested old tale of boy meets girl – well, actually, girl meets girl - they fall in love, lose each other, ugly sisters try to keep them apart, interventions by Fairy Godmother, Buttons and a mouse bring them back together.

Alan Cossey, in his first directorial role, said: “We have been very lucky this year to have attracted some great new talent to the group.

“As well as some excellent new actors the scenery and sets are the best that they have ever been, thanks to two very talented set and scenery builders and painters. It’s going to be a great show, don’t miss it.

“The Prince and Dandini sing a show stopping duet (which alone is worth the ticket money) and there is a surprise audience participation sing along.”

Tickets are available from Scissors Hairdressing, Combe Martin Library and the Community Shop in the village, or from Claire Davidson on 07419 775589 or email clairendavidson@gmail.com .