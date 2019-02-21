Catch Climax Blues Band at The PLough Arts Centre, Torrington, on Friday, March 1. Catch Climax Blues Band at The PLough Arts Centre, Torrington, on Friday, March 1.

The internationally renowned band will be playing at The Plough Arts Centre in Torrington on Friday, March1 as part of their current European and UK tour.

Founded in the 1960s by Colin Cooper, Climax Blues Band has always focused on its roots, a unique combination of jazz and blues.

After 50 years, 21 albums, the classic world-wide hit Couldn’t Get It Right and tours of the UK, Europe and the US, Climax Blues Band are now touring with a new album of original material and still playing the blues in the creative way that has always been synonymous with their name.

Colin led Climax Blues Band from the mid-1980s, George Glover having been on the keyboards since 1981 and Lester Hunt on guitar since 1986.

Roy Adams and Neil Simpson joined the band on a permanent basis around 1990 on drums and bass guitar.

After Colin’s untimely death in 2008, to honour his wish to carry on, new recruits were found in Graham Dee on vocals, and Chris ‘Beebe’ Aldridge on sax.

The band is as busy as it has ever been and North Devon audiences are invited to sit back and enjoy a blues treat.

For tickets call 01805 624624.