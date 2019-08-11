The Centners take juggling to a new level at Circus Wonderland. Picture: Circus Wonderland The Centners take juggling to a new level at Circus Wonderland. Picture: Circus Wonderland

Circus Wonderland is making its eighth visit to the town and will be set up at Seven Brethren car park from Wednesday, August 21 until Tuesday, August 27.

Award-winning clown comedy duo Kakehole and Mr Popol will be back with their blend of mirth, mayhem and music as they introduce fans new and old to their crazy comedy capers.

Alongside the clowns will be Miss Grace Olivia with her spectacular foot juggling act, plus the aerial grace and precision of the Duo Velvet.

Duo Arlanov will be putting on their aerial silks display while The Centners take juggling to a new level with an act that includes quad bikes.

Duo Velvet of Circus Wonderland. Picture: Circus Wonderland

Other acts include high trapeze artiste Francesca, pole-balancing Argentinian Adonis Sebastian and the colourful Mr Slinky, back by popular demand.

Shoes are at 3pm and 7pm, Wednesday to Friday; 2pm and 6pm on Saturday; noon and 3pm on Sunday; bank holiday Monday 2pm and 5pm and Tuesday 2pm only.

For tickets go to https://www.ticketline.co.uk/circus-wonderland#tour or call 07531 612240.

The Circus Wonderland mascots. Picture: Circus Wonderland