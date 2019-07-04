Laurie Lee was born in 1914 and grew up in a small Cotswold village during a time when the rural way of life was receding before 20th century progress.

His book has become an established modern classic and much-used by the exam boards for 'O' Level, CSE and GCSE exams.

The novel is an account of Lee's childhood in the village of Slad, Gloucestershire, England, in the period soon after World War One.

It chronicles the traditional village life which disappeared with the advent of new developments, such as the coming of the motor car, and relates the experiences of childhood seen from many years later.

The play adaptation is by James Reese-Evans who has skilfully and imaginatively recreated Lee's poetic evocation of his early life.

When Cider With Rosie was first performed at the Garrick Theatre in 1963 the critic Bernard Levin praised it writing, [This play is] 'One of the most beautiful, touching, poetic and imaginative offerings we have seen for some considerable time'.

Cider with Rosie is on at The Landmark Theatre from Wednesday, July 3 to Friday, July 5.

