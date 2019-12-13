The concert, at Braunton Academy's Isaac Hall, comprises a programme of beautiful carol arrangements and classical tunes including Tchaikovsky's fabulous Nutcracker Suite - a perennial Christmas favourite.

Compered by Braunton Academy's head of music, Matt Street, the 4pm concert is suitable for all ages and will include an introduction to the symphony orchestra and its instruments.

Under 18s are free and there will be front-row seating on mats for the youngest children.

Festive refreshments will be available and there will be a side-room available for families to take a break. As an extra challenge, children are encouraged to dress up as characters from the Nutcracker ballet - such as the Sugar-Plum Fairy, Arabian Dancers or the Nutcracker Prince.

Tickets are £5 (under-18s free) and available from 01271 812221 or at Braunton Academy reception.