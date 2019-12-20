PLEASE NOTE: It is assumed many regular events will be affected by the festive period - if in doubt, please check with organisers before travelling.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20

QUIZ NIGHT: Appledore Community and Sports Assn, teams up to six, £1 per person, cash prizes and snowball draw, 8pm.

LIVE MUSIC: Weekly, The Champ, Appledore, 9pm.

TABLE TENNIS: With Bideford Friday Afternoon Table Tennis Group, Bideford Youth Centre, 2.30-4.30pm, new members welcome, info 01271 861797, visit the Facebook page or drop in.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Bideford, Abbotsham and Alverdiscott, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

BARUM SHANTY FOLK WAILERS: Fremington Methodist Church, weekly, 10am-1pm, all welcome, hosted by Barnstaple & District

BIDEFORD COUNTRY DANCE CLUB: All newcomers, singles and couples welcome, experience not necessary, Northam Hall, weekly, 8pm, info 01237 476632.

THE 5.15: Live band at The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm.

ART GROUP: Phase One, Ethelwynne Brown Court, East-the-Water, Bideford, 2-4pm, also Tuesdays, weekly, info 07967 656366.

BIDEFORD MEN'S SHED: Group meets weekly at the Bideford Sustainability Group hut at Springfield on the Tarka Trail, 10.30am, new members welcome, more info Gordon on 01237 478327.

ENGLISH FOLK DANCING: Northam Hall, 8-10pm, all ages and ability levels welcome, more info 01237 476632.

POP-UP CAFÉ: Barnstaple Library, with Christmas songs from Pathfield School, 11am, home-baked treats and hot drinks, all welcome.

CAROL SERVICE: St Swithun's Church, Littleham, 6pm.

CHRISTMAS SHINDIG: DJ Night and factory Friday, at Appeldore Social Club, 8pm, entry £1.50 (temporary membership) or £5 until March, music and events weekly.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21

BINGO: Barton Road Community Centre, Whiddon Valley, Barnstaple, 7.30pm, for local charities.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 7.30pm.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

MUSIC CLUB: 11 to 16 years, The Small School Room, Kingsley Hall, Westward Ho! weekly 11am-1pm, supported by the Ho! Co-op Local Community Fund, all welcome, info 01237 478048.

FIBROMYALGIA SUPPORT GROUP: Regular meet ups, Saturday and Wednesday events, support and resources, for info email info@thefibroclinicsouthwest.co.uk or call 07968 511312.

BRAUNTON ART GROUP: Weekly at the Vivian Moon Centre, Chaloners Road, 1.30-3.30pm, if you have interest in art, painting or drawing, just drop in, help is available and new members are always welcome.

BASIL'S BALLS UP BAND: Live music and madcap fun at The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm.

POPPIN: Social drop in, Westward Ho! Baptist Church, 10.30am-12.30pm, for all ages, free tea and coffee, why not stop by?

BRAUNTON FC ABILITY: Free football for anyone with a disability, Braunton Academy astro turf pitch, 11am-noon, more info Mel on 07764 767955.

EXMOOR CAROLERS: Carols ancient and modern, Christ Church, Parracombe, 7pm, refreshments, raffle for Carolers charities, tickets in advance from Sue 01598 763202.

RAMBLERS WALK: Muddlebridge Lay-by, 10.30am, Clampitt-Penhill-Tarka Trail, 3.5 miles, info 01271 376274/07720 203737.

DEVON FAMILY HISTORY SOCIETY: North Devon Branch meeting, Pollyfield, Bideford, 2-4pm, info on 01237 451305. CHUNKY'S CHRISTMAS BINGO: Northam top hall, for local charities, eyes down 2.15PM, last flyer £600 guaranteed, all welcome.

CHRISTMAS CONCERT: South Molton Singers at South Molton Parish Church, featuring St Nicholas Mass and traditional carols, 7pm.

VILLAGE CHRISTMAS PARTY: Appledore Social Club, with the Dambuskers, 9pm, entry £1.50 (temporary membership) or £5 until March, music and events weekly.

FARMERS MARKET: Combe Martin Village Hall, 9.30am-noon.

BFG'S CHRISTMAS COFFEE & CRAFTS: Barnstaple Library, with the Friends group, 10am-noon, all welcome, Christmas tunes from The Voice Community Choir.

FUNK & SOUL CLUB: With DJ Pete Robinson, Lilico's, Barnstaple, 9pm, free entry.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22

BIDEFORD SALVATION ARMY: Bideford Baptist Church, every Sunday 3-4pm, all welcome.

DIVINE SERVICE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 6.30pm.

DIVINE SERVICE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

BARNSTAPLE QUAKER MEETING: Pilton Bluecoats Academy, Abbey Road, weekly, 10.30am.

CHARITY CAR BOOT SALE: Every Sunday (weather permitting) at Tesco, Rose Lane, Barnstaple. 10am - 2pm, cars £5 vans £7, sellers 9am. All fees to British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK. Info Maureen 07999 445489.

BIDEFORD AREA SERVICES: St Mary's Church, Bideford, 8/10am Holy Communion, 7pm Service of Nine Lessons and Carols; St Andrew, Alwington, 9.30am Holy Communion; St George, Monkleigh, 9.30am Morning Praise; All Hallows, Woolsery, 9.30am chapel, 4pm Nativity play; St Anne's, Bucks Mills, 11am Morning Worship; All Saints, Clovelly, 11am Morning Worship; St Nectan, Hartland, 11am Holy Communion, 6pm Carols in chapel with Hartland Town Band; St James, Parkham, 11am Holy Communion; Holy Trinity, Landcross, 11.15am Celtic Communion; St Mary & St Benedict, Buckland Brewer, 4pm Carol Service; Holy Trinity, Weare Giffard, 4pm Carol Service; St Nectan, Welcombe, 6.30pm, Carol service.

BRAUNTON SERVICES: St Brannock's Church, 8.30am Said Eucharist, 9.45am Parish Eucharist; Christ Church, Morning Worship, 9.45am, all welcome.

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE SOCIETY: Sunday service 11am, 115 Boutport Street, Barnstaple, plus Sunday school for youngsters up to age 20. Informal testimony meetings including accounts of healings held every Wednesday 6.15pm.

OPEN MIC/QUIZ NIGHT: The Joiners Arms, Bideford, open mic 3-6pm, quiz 9-11pm.

BIDEFORD QUAKER MEETING: Ethelwynne Brown Close, Bideford, EX39 4RH, weekly at 10.30am.

BINGO: Appledore Social Club, weekly, 7.30pm.

OUR SUNDAY QUIZ: For North Devon Cancer Care, now at Appledore Social Club, 7.30pm, every Sunday (excluding bank holiday weekends), teams of two to six, members £3, non-members £4, to book a table call 01237 473798.

EXMOOR CAROLERS: Carols ancient and modern, The Plough Arts Centre, Torrington, 3pm, entry £8 inc mulled wine and mince pies, tickets from 01805 624624.

CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT: With Appledore Band, at Holy Trinity Church, Westward Ho! 3pm, retiring collection.

VILLAGE CAROL SERVICE: St Peter ad Vincula Church, Combe Martin, 6pm.

MIDWINTER CAROLS NIGHT: The Castle Inn, Combe martin, 7.30pm, come and have a sing-song.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 23

BAND REHEARSAL: Bideford Town Band, weekly at the Band room, Victoria Park, training band 6-6.40pm, junior band 6.45-7.30pm, senior band 7.45-9.30pm, more info 01237 475653.

APPLEDORE SINGERS: Appledore Baptist Church, all ladies welcome, 7.15-9pm, more info 01237 420652.

WAR GAMING CLUB: Weekly at St Johns Hall, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), from 7pm, and multiple systems supported inc War Hammer, X-Wing & Infinity.

WHIST DRIVE: Weekly, Griggs Close, Northam, new players very welcome, £1 to include tea, raffle and laughter, 7pm.

APPLEDORE ART GROUP: Friendly group meets 10am weekly, Appledore Community Hall, attendance £2 inc refreshment, all very welcome, more info 01237 425541.

BRAUNTON CAMERA CLUB: Weekly, The Fortescue House Club, Wrafton Road, Braunton, 7.30-10pm, call 07812 753361 or 01271 883306, or visit www.brauntoncameraclub.co.uk

APPLEDORE TAI CHI: Weekly, Blue Lights Hall, 7.30-9pm, info Alex 07747 833490.

LET'S DANCE JIVE: Ex-Services Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, beginners 8pm, improvers 9.30pm, until 11. Info Sue 07817 144292.

ROLL UPS: Indoor bowls, North Devon Leisure Centre, Barnstaple, 9.30am-12noon, also Friday, all welcome.

TORRINGTON CRAFT GROUP: Meets weekly 1-4pm Methodist Church Hall, info Jeanne 01805 622650.

BINGO: The Robins Nest, Bideford FC, eyes down 7.15pm, all welcome.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Westward Ho! Appledore and Northam, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

EUCHRE-STYLE 500: Now at Marlborough Court, Bideford, weekly, 2pm, adm £1.50, tea, biscuits & raffle, all welcome, info 01271 329656.

FREMINGTON FITNESS: The Parish Hall, weekly, 10am moderate exercise in a friendly group, 11am 30mins of gentler exercise followed by coffee, all welcome, free taster session, info 01271 345581.

KNIT & MIX: Social drop-in knitting group, Barnstaple Library, 2-4pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Blue Lights Hall, Appledore, 10.30-11.30am plus Barnstaple Baptist Church 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

MOVE IT OR LOSE IT: 60-plus class for adults who want to keep moving, active and independent, St Brannock's Church Rooms, Braunton, 11am; 2pm Pilton Church Hall, first session free, call 07810 204545.

TIDDLERS 'N' TODDLERS GROUP: Tawstock Village Hall, all ages welcome, 9-11am, homemade snacks and refreshments provided, info 07890 046033/07368 422791.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES BIDEFORD: St Nectan, Hartland, 3pm Crib Service, 11.30pm Midnight Mass; St Anne, Bucks Mills, 6.30pm Carol Service; All Saints, Clovelly, 6.30pm Carol Service; St Mary & St Benedict, Buckland Brewer, 10pm Holy Communion; St Nectan, Welcombe, 10pm Holy Communion; St Mary's Church, Bideford, 2/4pm Nativity Service, 11.30pm Midnight Mass; St Swithun, Littleham, 4pm Crib Service, 11.30pm, Midnight Mass; St James, Parkham, 11.30pm Midnight Mass; All Hallows, Woolsery, 11.30pm Midnight Mass.

CHRISTINGLE SERVICE: Combe Martin Parish Church.

BRAUNTON SERVICES: St Brannock's Church, 2pm informal Carol Service, 4pm Carols at the Crib - come dressed as a Nativity character, 11.30pm Midnight Mass.

COFFEE MORNING & LUNCHES: Lavington Church, Bideford, 10am-1.15pm.

COFFEE MORNING: Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, meet new friends and chat, activities and facilities to suit all abilities, 10am-12.30pm.

KNIT & NATTER: Costa Coffee, Barnstaple High Street, informal and friendly group with knitters and crocheters of all ages and abilities, every Tuesday from 5.15-7.30pm.

BRIDGE GROUP: Fremington Parish Hall, 2-4.30pm, every Tuesday, all welcome, call 01271 345520 for more info.

HEALING: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, by SNU trained healers, 10-11.45am, all welcome.

FOLK OPEN MIC: The Champ, Appledore, 7.30pm.

BOWLING: Free indoor coaching, Kingsley Bowling Club, Westward Ho!, weekly, info 01237 472507.

BINGO: Ex-services & Social Club, St Georges Road, Barnstaple, 8pm, members & signed in guests.

SILVER SPURS: Square Dance Club, student night, St John's Community Centre, Barnstaple Tesco (Rose Lane), 7-9pm.

CHUNKY'S BINGO: Marlborough Court, Bideford, 7.15pm, all cash prizes, for local charities.

BIDEFORD CAMERA CLUB: Methodist Church Hall, High Street, 7.30pm, info www.bidefordcameraclub.co.uk

ROCK POP CHOIR: Weekly, Bishops Tawton Village Hall, 7.30pm, first session free, info Jax 07891 813474.

BINGO: The Vision Centre, Slade, Ilfracombe, doors 6.30pm, start 7.45, cash prizes, parking, for local charities and groups, all welcome.

BRAUNTON LIFE DRAWING: Kind Studio, 3 Velator Way, along from gym behind Tesco, 7-9pm, info 07929 531124.

NORTHAM CHORAL SOCIETY: Every Tuesday, Methodist Church Hall, Cross Street, 7.30pm, new voices always welcome, info 01237 478406.

HANDBALL: Weekly, Bideford Blacks Handball Club, Kingsley Sports Hall, 5.30-7pm (U12 & U14), 7-9pm (U16 and over), info bidefordblack@gmail.com

HAPPY DANCE FOR OVER 50S: St Peter's Church Hall, Fremington from 11.30am - 12.30pm followed by a friendly cuppa.

FUN & FELLOWSHIP: Bideford Salvation Army, Bideford Baptist Church Upper Hall, 2-3.30pm.

OPEN MIC: Acoustic open mic with Dogleg, The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 8-11pm.

CHAIR EXERCISE: For the over 60s, chair-based class at Newport Church Hall, Barnstaple 2-3pm, first class free, info Claire on 07966 166953.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers one week from Torrington, Frithelstock, Buckland Brewer and Weare Gifford, the next from Torrington, St Giles, Roborough, Frithelstock to Barnstaple town centre or supermarkets, £5 return, door-to-door. Call Shirley Davies on 07776 414740.

HEADWAY NORTH DEVON: Social drop in for those affected by head injuries or their families, the Salvation Army Hall, Oakleigh Road, Barnstaple, 10.30am-3.30pm, a chance to get together, share experiences and chat to volunteers who can offer advice and support, just drop in, info 07971 174960.

CHRISTMAS DJ: Appeldore Social Club, with DJ Nige, 8pm.

WESTWARD HO! WALK: With Torridge Walk & Talk, meet 10.30am on the green below Nelson Road bus stop, three mile walk, all welcome, info 01237 421528.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25

BIDEFORD CHRISTMAS DAY SERVICES: St Mary's Church, Bideford, 10am Christmas Family Communion; St Andrew, Alwington, 9.30am Holy Communion; St Nectan, Hartland, 9.30am Holy Communion; Holy Trinity, Weare Giffard, 9.30am Holy Communion; St Nectan, Welcombe, 9.30am Holy Communion; All Hallows, Woolsery, 9.30am chapel; St Mary & St Benedict, Buckland Brewer, 10am chapel; Holy Trinity, Landcross, 11.30am Holy Communion.

BRAUNTON SERVICES: St Brannock's Church, 9.45am Family Communion.