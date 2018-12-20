PLEASE NOTE: Regular events are likely to be disrupted during the festive period. Please check with organisers or the venue before travelling.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 20

LUNCH CLUB: The Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, 12.30-2.30pm, every week, info 01237 478734.

DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Every Thursday, Holy Trinity Church Hall, Westward Ho!, friendly club, 6.45pm start, more info 01237 470990.

FEEL BETTER WITH A BOOK: Reading group with a difference, Ilfracombe Library 10-11.30am, listen to stories & poems read aloud, share your thoughts with others, no reading required

BIDEFORD WALK: Along Tarka Trail, meet every Thursday at Clarence Wharf car park, part of Torridge Walk & Talk (Walking for Health), all welcome, more info Steve 01237 421528.

HEALING: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 7-8pm.

FREMINGTON SINGERS: Fremington Methodist Church, Old School Lane, doors 7.30pm, £5, info 01271 268094.

TARKA VALLEY RAILWAY: Volunteers meet every Thursday at Torrington Station, aka The Puffing Billy, for restoration & track laying, new members welcome, info 07881 905260.

BEFRIENDERS: Weekly activity afternoon for the over 65s, Tyrrell Hospital, Ilfracombe, 2.30-4pm, enjoy a craft or learn something new, plus hot drinks & tea cakes.

BARNSTAPLE CAMERA CLUB: Winter programme, every Thursday 7.15pm, Methodist Church Hall, Rhododendron Avenue, Sticklepath, see www.barnstaplecameraclub.co.uk for details or call 01271 343789..

SOUTH MOLTON COUNTRY PANNIER MARKET: 9am-2pm.

ART GROUP: Art for Leisure & Pleasure, weekly drop-in, 1.30-4pm, St John’s Community Centre (next to Whiddon Valley Tesco) Barnstaple, info 07964 250436.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from High Bickington, Beaford, Dolton, Dowland, Petrockstowe, Peters Marland & Merton, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

VOLUNTEER GARDENERS: Needed to help at Westward Ho! promenade, alternate Thursday and Friday mornings, no specialist knowledge needed, call Pat on 01237 459081 for info.

NEW LOOK BINGO: Pollyfield Centre, Bideford, all cash prizes, eyes down 7.15pm, Chunky is your caller, all welcome.

SOCIAL GROUP: Informal get together for people with hearing impairment, the See Hear Centre, 19a Alexandra Road, Barnstaple, 2pm, third Thursday each month, all welcome, info 01271 373236.

CAROL SERVICE: Holy Trinity Church, Landcross, 6pm.

CRAFT SESSIONS: Barnstaple Library, make a decoration for the Christmas tree, free drop in sessions 10am-noon, runs until Saturday.

CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL: St Margaret’s Church, Northam, throughout the festive period.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 21

QUIZ NIGHT: Appledore Community and Sports Assn, teams up to six, £1 per person, cash prizes and snowball draw, 8pm.

BOWLS: Appledore Short Mat Bowling Club, weekly at Appledore Community Hall, 2pm.

LIVE MUSIC: Weekly, The Champ, Appledore, 9pm.

TABLE TENNIS: With Bideford Friday Afternoon Table Tennis Group, Bideford Youth Centre, 2.30-4.30pm, new members welcome, info 01271 861797, visit the Facebook page or drop in.

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Bideford, Abbotsham and Alverdiscott, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

BARUM SHANTY FOLK WAILERS: Fremington Methodist Church, weekly, 10am-1pm, all welcome, hosted by Barnstaple & District

BIDEFORD COUNTRY DANCE CLUB: All newcomers, singles and couples welcome, experience not necessary, Northam Hall, weekly, 8pm, info 01237 476632.

OLD NO 7: Live music at The Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm.

ART GROUP: Phase One, Ethelwynne Brown Court, East-the-Water, Bideford, 2-4pm, also Tuesdays, weekly, info 07967 656366.

CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT: St Peter’s Church, Fremington, with North Devon violinist Keith Chivers, his final concert in North Devon with North Devon Strings, 7pm, mulled wine and mince pies, doors 6pm, adults £10 at door, U18s £5.

HOLY COMMUNION: Holy Trinity, Landcross, 9.30am.

CAROL SERVICE: St Swithun, Littleham, 6pm.

QUIET CAFÉ: Barnstaple Library, for those newly diagnosed with dementia or with sensitivity to noise/hearing loss, 10am-noon, all welcome.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 22

BINGO: Barton Road Community Centre, Whiddon Valley, Barnstaple, 7.30pm, for local charities.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 7.30pm.

WHIST DRIVE: Weekly, Northam Square Hall, 7pm, new players welcome, £1.50 to include tea and a happy evening.

CLAIRVOYANCE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

CHRIS STUCKEY’S CHRISTMAS PARTY: Live music at the Joiners Arms, Bideford, 9.30pm, all welcome.

MUSIC CLUB: 11 to 16 years, The Small School Room, Kingsley Hall, Westward Ho! weekly 11am-1pm, supported by the Ho! Co-op Local Community Fund, all welcome, info 01237 478048.

FIBROMYALGIA SUPPORT GROUP: Regular meet ups, Saturday and Wednesday events, support and resources, for info email info@thefibroclinicsouthwest.co.uk or call 07968 511312.

RAMBLERS WALK: Barnstaple Bus Station Stand L No 303, 10.50am, Fortescue Arms Mortehoe 11.25, to Ilfracombe, 4 miles, Info: 01271 376274/07720 203727.

CHRISTMAS NIGHT: Shammick Acoustic at The Pack o’ Cards, Combe Martin, 8pm, with Vicki Swan and Jonny Dyer’s Winter Warmer, all welcome.

CAROLS ON THE GREEN: Westward Ho! 7pm, all welcome.

CHRISTMAS TEA & CAROLS: Bucks Cross Village Hall, 3pm, £6pp, book on 01237 429388.

FUNK & SOUL CLUB: Christmas Party with DJ Pete Robinson, The Globe Inn, Beaford, 8pm.

CRAFT MARKET: Part of Westward Ho! Ho! Ho! Christmas Festival, at the Beach Bar Diner, 2-7pm.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 23

BIDEFORD SALVATION ARMY: Bideford Baptist Church, every Sunday 3-4pm, all welcome.

DIVINE SERVICE: Barnstaple Christian Spiritualist Church, Higher Church Street, 6.30pm.

BINGO & QUIZ NIGHT: First In, Last Out, Clovelly Road, Bideford. Eyes down 4pm, quiz night with jackpot 8pm, all welcome.

DIVINE SERVICE: Bideford Centre of Light, Hart Street, 6.30pm.

CAR BOOT SALE: Pottington, 1-4pm, info 07802 176993.

BARNSTAPLE QUAKER MEETING: Pilton Bluecoats Academy, Abbey Road, weekly, 10.30am.

CHARITY CAR BOOT SALE: Every Sunday (weather permitting) at Tesco, Rose Lane, Barnstaple. 10am - 2pm, cars £5 vans £7, sellers 9am. All fees to British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK. Info Maureen 07999 445489.

BIDEFORD AREA SERVICES: St Mary’s Parish Church, Bideford, 8am Holy Communion, 10am Holy Communion, 7pm Nine Lessons & Carols; St Andrew’s, Alwington, 9.30am Holy Communion; St George, Monkleigh, 9.30am Morning Praise; St Nectan, Welcombe, 9.30am Family Communion; All Hallows, Woolsery, 9.30am Chapel, 4pm Nativity play; All Saints, Clovelly, 11am Morning Worship; St Nectan, Hartland, 11am Holy Communion; St James, Parkham, 11am Morning Worship, 6.30pm Carol Service; St Mary’s & St Benedict’s, Buckland Brewer, 6.30pm Carol Service.

BRAUNTON SERVICES: 8.30am Said Eucharist, 9.45am, Parish Eucharist, St Brannock’s Church.

CAROL SERVICE: Westward Ho! Baptist Church, 6.30pm, plus mince pies.

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE SOCIETY: Sunday service 11am, 115 Boutport Street, Barnstaple, plus Sunday school for youngsters up to age 20. Informal testimony meetings including accounts of healings held every Wednesday 6.15pm.

OPEN MIC/QUIZ NIGHT: The Joiners Arms, Bideford, open mic 3-6pm, quiz 9pm.

QUIZ NIGHT: Our Sunday Quiz for North Devon Cancer Care is now at the Robins Nest, Bideford AFC, Kingsley Road, 8pm, £3 per player and teams of two to six, info 01237 473798.

MIDWINTER CAROLS: The Castle Inn, Combe Martin, with Shammick Acoustic and friends, 7.30pm onwards, all very welcome.

CHRISTMAS EVE

COMMUNITY MINIBUS: Taking passengers from Westward Ho! Appledore and Northam, to Barnstaple Green Lanes and supermarkets, £5 door-to-door, call 01271 863630.

MUSIC JAM NIGHT: Weekly at Appledore Social Club, 8.30-10.30pm, fun friendly evening to play or listen.

ST BRANNOCK’S CHURCH: Braunton, informal carol service 2pm, Carols at the Crib 4pm (come dressed as a Nativity character), 11.30pm Midnight Mass.

NORTHAM: St Margaret’s Church, 4pm Crib Service featuring Bobby the live donkey, 11.30pm Midnight Communion.

BIDEFORD AREA CHURCHES: St Mary’s, Bideford, 2pm Nativity play, first house, 4pm second house; 11.30pm Midnight Mass; St Nectan, Hartland, 3pm Crib Service, 11.30pm Holy Communion; St Swithun, Littleham, 4pm Crib Service, 11.30pm Midnight Mass; St Anne’s, Bucks Mills, 6.30pm Carol Service; All Saints, Clovelly, 6.30pm Carol Service with donkeys; St George, Monkleigh, 10pm Christmas Communion.

CHRISTMAS DAY

WESTWARD HO! BAPTIST CHURCH: Family service 10.30am.

BRAUNTON: St Brannock’s Church, Family Communion Service, 9.45am.

BIDEFORD AREA: St Mary’s, Bideford, 10am Holy Communion; St Andrew’s, Alwington, 9.30am Holy Communion; Holy Trinity, Weare Giffard, 9.30-am Holy Communion; All Hallows, Woolsery, 9.30am Chapel; St Nectan, Hartland, 10am Holy Communion; Holy Trinity, Landcross, 11.15am Holy Communion.

BOXING DAY

ELVIS: Live music with Brockabilly at Appledore Social Club, 3.30pm, all welcome, members free, non members 50p or buy yearly membership for £7.50.