Christmas Cavaliers bring a season of good will to The Plough

Great Torrington Cavaliers will be bringing Christmas cheer to young people in our community by donating £500 to The Plough Arts Centre.

The Plough will then use these funds to help families who are experiencing financial hardship enjoy their fantastic programme of films.

The Plough recently entertained many young people in North Devon with a magical production from Quirk Theatre, an Exeter based Theatre Company, with Rhia and the Tree of Lights.

A spokesperson for The Plough said: “It was delightful to see so many children and their schools from around North Devon enjoy this enthralling performance. To keep the spirit of Christmas going, The Plough has even more fun family theatrical magic coming from local company Multi Story Theatre with their original take on Beauty and the Beast on Saturday, December 18.

“Not only that, the Plough have screenings of the first release of Spiderman; No way Home starting on Friday, December 17 (there also will be some socially distanced screenings of the film available)."

Families experiencing financial hardship should contact The Plough Arts Centre by emailing mail@theploughartscentre.org.uk (with ‘Cavalier Family’ in the subject line) to be in with a chance of receiving a family film voucher of £25 which can be used against their ticket purchase.

The successful applicants will be the first 20 families to apply. The Plough’s policy is to take each application at face value and trust the application is made due to financial need.

Tickets for all performances and events can be bought via www.theploughartscentre.org.uk or via the box office on 01805 624624.