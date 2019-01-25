Join the cast of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple from January 24-27. Picture: Ian Goodenough/Snooks Photography Join the cast of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple from January 24-27. Picture: Ian Goodenough/Snooks Photography

Brought to you by Barnstaple Musical Comedy and Dramatic Society and based on the much-loved 1968 film version of Ian Fleming’s children’s book and featuring an unforgettable score by the Sherman Brothers, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang promises to delight its audiences.

It follows the fortunes of eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts, who sets about restoring an old race car from a scrap heap with the help of his children Jeremy and Jemima.

They soon discover the car has magical properties, including the ability to float and take flight. Trouble occurs when the evil Baron Bomburst covets the magic car for himself.

Director Jake Goodenough said: “They say never work with children and animals – well I have to say that the children in Chitty are impeccably behaved and what is the real challenge is a working motor bike and flying car!

“Chitty will test the skills of our highly talented stage crew and cast and give audiences in Barnstaple a spectacle to wow.”

For tickets call 01271 316523 or go to www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com .