The show is based on the classic 1975 film and includes the hit songs Fat Sam's Grand Slam, My Name is Tallulah and Bad Guys.

Sir Alan Parker's hit show, with memorable songs by Paul Williams, will be performed by a cast of more than 50 talented local performers, who are all between the ages of seven and 18.

The pint size gangster and flappers will be accompanied by a professional live band.

The show is being produced by new Ilfracombe-based youth company Footlights, a group which has been formed with the creatives from Small Pond Productions, The SPACE and Make the Move.

The three day run of Bugsy is on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 2-4, with 7.30pm week day shows and a 2.30pm Saturday matinee.

Director Lee Baxendale said: “This new company takes the skills from Ilfracombe's established theatre groups and uses them to create a full scale musical production for the youth of not only our town but from North Devon in general.

“The show takes place at the Landmark and will be the first community show in the theatre since new owners Selladoor have taken over.

“This year also marks the 21st anniversary of the Landmark and it seems fitting it will be youngsters who are performing at this time, as they are the future of theatre in the area.”

Tickets are on sale now at The Landmark and Queen's Box offices 01271 316523 or online at www.landmark-ilfracombe.com .