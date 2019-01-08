Bright Stars panto 2019 - principal boy Della Bealey as The Magician's Apprentice and Gemma Carter as Princess Jasmine Bright Stars panto 2019 - principal boy Della Bealey as The Magician's Apprentice and Gemma Carter as Princess Jasmine

This year the group continues its 22 year run with The Magicians Apprentice, with six shows at Northam Methodist Church Hall.

The panto is on Friday and Saturday, January 18-19 and again on January 25-26, with shows at 7pm plus Saturday matinees of 2.30pm.

It is hoped to raise around £1,000 for this year’s chosen charity Calvert Trust.

Singing, dancing and plenty of magic is the order of the day in the show written especially for the group by Peter Hall and directed by Michael Sale.

Characters from The Magician's Apprentice - the Northam Bright Stars Theatre Group pantomime for 2019 Characters from The Magician's Apprentice - the Northam Bright Stars Theatre Group pantomime for 2019

The leading roles are played by Della Bealey and Gemma Carter, the magician is played by Tim Brading, dame Glenn Bealey, plus the King and Queen Richard Porter and Jenny Thurston, with many supporting roles.

Tickets are best booked early to avoid disappointment – drop in at the box office at the Methodist Church Hall on Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 10am-noon or call 01237 479643.

