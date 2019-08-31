Devon Development Education wants to recruit eight people to work on a project called Telling Our Stories, Finding Our Roots, and Devon's Multi-Cultural History.

It is running in Bideford, Okehampton and Tiverton, and is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The project will look at black, Asian and minority ethnic stories within the town, including people coming from Europe.

This might include stories of black GIs stationed here during World War Two or the more recent stories of people coming here to live, work or seeking refuge.

Volunteers will meet once a week, starting in September.

It will involve researching, interviewing people, story-telling and will culminate in an exhibition, as well as other events.

Full training will be given and Rose Young-French, Bideford community heritage co-ordinator will be on hand to help.

She said: "We are really excited to be able to explore some of the stories that we know are here but haven't been shared before.

"For hundreds of years people have arrived in Bideford looking for work, or seeking a new home.

"As part of the project we'll be exploring some of the stories that people can still remember as well as the stories that we can only get from our archives."

There are a range of opportunities for volunteering as well as an invitation for people to share their own stories of living and working in the town.

Email rosetosfor@gmail.com or call Rose on 07367 575226.