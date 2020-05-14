Backwater by Keiron Leach, ink wash on paper. Picture: Keiron Leach Backwater by Keiron Leach, ink wash on paper. Picture: Keiron Leach

The Annual Open Exhibition of the Westward Ho! And Bideford Art Society is being hosted from Saturday, May 16 at the Burton in Bideford.

It is the society’s most important event and showpiece with more than 300 selected works by members, associate members on display.

Members of the society include painters, printmakers, sculptors, wood-carvers, potters and textile artists.

The widely known and respected art society has historic links to the Burton Art Gallery & Museum, which is now known as the Burton at Bideford.

Surging tide, acrylic on board, by Mark Rochester. Picture: Mark Rochester Surging tide, acrylic on board, by Mark Rochester. Picture: Mark Rochester

The exhibition will be open for viewing on the society website from May 16 until December 31 at http://www.whobidarts.co.uk/ and will include many works for sale.

For the latest news and previews of submitted work follow the Whobidarts Facebook page.