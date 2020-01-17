The 26-year-old, who shocked the judges with his mysterious tricks and illusions and came third in the 2019 show, will be at the Queen's Theatre on Sunday, March 8.

He left BGT supremo Simon Cowell spluttering 'unbelievable' while fellow judge David Walliams called Ben 'the living embodiment of magic'.

North Devon audiences can expect Ben's most mind-blowing and exciting magic in a show that shines a light on magic, life, the universe and the darkest corners of your imaginations.

With the simplest of props, using the objects and minds of the audience, he conjures an altogether new kind of magic.

Funny, subversive, often dark and always amazing, Ben has established a reputation for always creating wonderfully alternative magic.

At the age of 16 he was awarded the prestigious Young Magician of the Year award by the Magic Circle and is one of the youngest ever members of The Inner Magic Circle (with gold star) - the highest level of the famous Magic Circle.

When not performing magic, Ben invents writes and directs magic tricks and illusions for TV, theatre and film.

His ideas have been performed by some of the top magicians working in the world and he has designed illusions for The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Old Vic, The Globe, The Hampstead Theatre and was the mind behind the acclaimed special effects in the west end production of The Exorcist.

For tickets and show information visit https://www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/ or call the box office on 01271 316504