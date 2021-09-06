Published: 2:00 PM September 6, 2021

Producers at RED Entertainment in association with Prime Pantomimes & the Queen’s Theatre Barnstaple have announced further stars for this year’s must-see pantomime adventure, Cinderella!

Joining national treasure Amanda Barrie (Coronation Street, Carry On Cleo, Bad Girls) and returning for her third year running, Barnstaple’s favourite Nicki French, is Eastenders star Jonny Labey as Prince Charming and Barnstaple’s very own Cinderella, Kaia China-Sawyer.

Amanda Barrie, of Coronation Street, Carry On Cleo and Bad Girls, is returning for her third year running - Credit: Queen's Theatre Barnstaple

Recently graduated from Doreen Bird College of Performance in London, Barnstaple local and future musical theatre star Kaia China-Sawyer will be making her professional debut in her hometown playing the title role of Cinderella.

Kaia said: “I am so excited to be making my professional debut in my home town. The Queen’s theatre is so special to me as it’s the first theatre I ever performed in and it’s also where I had my first experience of pantomime.

“I remember it was a production of Aladdin and how I longed to be on stage with the cast. So, to be playing the role of Cinderella in my home town alongside such an excellent cast really is a dream come true and I hope to see lots of familiar faces in the audience.”

Kaia recently graduated from Doreen Bird College of Performance in London - Credit: Queen’s Theatre Barnstaple

You may also want to watch:

Playing Prince Charming, Eastenders and West End star Jonny Labey is best known for his role as ‘Paul Coker’ in EastEnders from 2015 to 2016.

Jonny recently joined Marlon Swoosh and Kimberly Wyatt as judges on CBBC's biggest show, Taking The Next Step. Jonny has been dancing since he was five years old and has performed in shows such as In the Heights, the West End musical production of White Christmas at the Dominion Theatre, and Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom at the Piccadilly Theatre since graduating from the Doreen Bird College of Performance in London.

Barnstaple’s star casting continues with international recording artist Allan Jay as Dandini, comedy star Ian Jones as Buttons and Barnstaple’s new favourite duo, the award-winning Jason Sutton and West End star Will Peaco as the Ugly Sisters.

This brand-new production of the classic rags to riches fairy tale pantomime, Cinderella is written and directed by Lee Waddingham and plays at the Queen’s Theatre, Barnstaple from 10th December to 31st December 2021. For more information and to book tickets visit: https://www.landmark-ilfracombe.com/event/cinderella-north-devon-pantomime

Mark Farley, at the Queen’s Theatre, Barnstaple said: “We are all looking forward to panto season, and to have these wonderful cast members added to the bill is the cherry on the cake for us!”

Come along to Queen’s Theatre, Barnstaple and see if the slipper really does fit this Christmas, in North Devon’s biggest and most lavish pantomime ever.