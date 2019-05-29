Everything Wrong With You Is Beautiful, presented by Tina Sederholm is among 70 different shows at Barnstaple Fringe TheatreFest 2019 Everything Wrong With You Is Beautiful, presented by Tina Sederholm is among 70 different shows at Barnstaple Fringe TheatreFest 2019

From Friday, June 27 until Sunday, June 30 there will be more than 250 performances of 70 different shows at seven ticketed venues.

Plus there will be a raft of shows in alternative spaces around the town that charge on a pay-what-you-will basis.

There really is something for everybody, with drama, comedy, spoken word, music, circus and puppetry, performed by individuals and groups at a low cost to suit all budgets.

There are professional companies at the top of their game, community companies presenting ambitious work, aspiring professionals, schools, colleges, youth theatres and other groupings each with a burning desire to take part.

One Man Peter Pan from Autojeu Theatre - frantically funny adventurous escapade! We all know the story of Peter Pan, or do we? Find out at Barnstaple Fringe 2019.

Frequent Fringer vouchers for £18 offer the opportunity to see six different shows of your choice and there is some outstanding talent on display.

The venues hosting shows are The Guildhall, the Baptist hall in Boutport Street, St Anne's Arts & Community Centre, the Castle Centre, the Tent on the Strand, The Southgate and the Golden Lion Tap.

This year marks the 'baker's dozen' so North Devon is used to the annual explosion of theatre-related activity. But festival directors Gill Nathanson and Bill Buffery are keen to point out some special features to look for.

The Laurel and Hardy Cabaret by Lucky Dog Theatre Productions plays at Boutport Street Baptist Hall during Barnstaple Fringe TheatreFest.

The cat is out the bag

Gill said: "We're putting The Theatre Tent - that has dominated The Square over the past few years - in The Strand. We want to highlight what an attractive part of Barnstaple The Strand is. Queen Anne's Café will serve as the Central Box Office for the festival as well as hosting some performances."

At the other end of The Strand there will be shows in one of Barnstaple's most spectacular interiors, the Old Magistrate's Court in Bridge Chambers.

The Only Punk Rocker in the Village, by Ballycartoon Players, has three showings at the Guildhall during Barnstaple Fringe.

"This has been rather hidden away for the pas several decades," said Gill, "but now the cat is out of the bag and we encourage you to marvel at the elegance of the setting."

Other activity in and around The Strand includes an outside installation about sleep and shows in The Castle Centre and the Liberal Club.

Bill is delighted that, after a break of a couple of years, the Fringe will be back in the Queen's Theatre. He said: "There'll be shows on the main stage plus informal performances in the café - Upstairs At The Queen's. Selladoor have made us most welcome."

Some of the shows

Among this year's shows is Nathan & Ida's Hot Dog Stand, a surreal and heart-warming, making-it-in-America story, told with comedy, mime, dance, puppets, with a cast of more than 25 characters - all played by Ida and Nathan.

Plus, Oxfordshire theatre-maker Tina Sederholm brings her critically acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe show, Everything Wrong With You Is Beautiful , which combines memoir, comedy and poetry to create an intimate and tender story about memory, reconciliation and a middle-aged rite of passage.

10 Days That Shook The World from Thereby Hangs A Tale is part gig, part play, riotous adaptation of John Reed's iconic account of the Russian Revolution.

Alice in Wonderland - vintage radio mayhem from Up Close Theatre, sees mayhem return as the gang take a classic story and set it in a badly behaved radio station.

All Hands Ahoy! with Swimbridge C of E Primary School invites you to join them on a journey to their next adventure with plenty of shanties and dancing

Barnum - The Shattered Image from Up Close Theatre suggests Barnum is a character we all know - or do we?

Die laughing with Death - A Romantic Comedy from Rob Gee - a story about drinking, death, falling in love and a missing pacemaker.

There is much much more to see and enjoy at this year's Barnstaple Fringe - visit www.theatrefest.co.uk for the full programme and tickets.

From June 24, tickets and Frequent Fringer Vouchers will be on sale for cash or cheque from the central box-office at Queen Anne's Café on The Strand.