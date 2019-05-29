From Friday, June 27 until Sunday, June 30 there will be more than 250 performances of 70 different shows at seven ticketed venues. Plus there will be a raft of shows in alternative spaces around the town that charge on a pay-what-you-will basis. There really is something for everybody, with drama, comedy, spoken word, music, circus and puppetry, performed by individuals and groups at a low cost to suit all budgets. There are professional companies at the top of their game, community companies presenting ambitious work, aspiring professionals, schools, colleges, youth theatres and other groupings each with a burning desire to take part. Frequent Fringer vouchers for £18 offer the opportunity to see six different shows of your choice and there is some outstanding talent on display. The venues hosting shows are The Guildhall, the Baptist hall in Boutport Street, St Anne's Arts & Community Centre, the Castle Centre, the Tent on the Strand, The Southgate and the Golden Lion Tap. This year marks the 'baker's dozen' so North Devon is used to the annual explosion of theatre-related activity. But festival directors Gill Nathanson and Bill Buffery are keen to point out some special features to look for. The cat is out the bagGill said: