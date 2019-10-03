It's Seasame Street for adults, packed with mischief, bad behaviour, political incorrectness and some hysterically funny songs.

The show comes to Barnstaple on Saturday, October 19 and follows on from five years in the West End and sell-out runs worldwide.

The Tony Award-winning musical, created by Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez, co-creator of Book of Mormon and writer of the songs for Disney's Frozen, is an irresistibly charming tale of the loveable characters on a downtown New York street trying to make sense of life's burning issues.

The characters include Princeton, a bright-eyed graduate who comes to New York with big dreams and a tiny bank account, plus Brian the out-of-work comedian and his therapist fiancée Christmas Eve.

Then there's Nicky the good-hearted slacker and his closet gay Republican roommate Rod, an internet 'sexpert' called Trekkie Monster, Lucy the Sl*t and a very cute kindergarten teacher named Kate Monster.

The songs include The Internet is for Porn and Everyone's A Little Bit Racist, but don't be put off by the risqué content as Avenue Q is a hilarious musical with a warm (and very fuzzy) heart.

Avenue Q is produced by Selladoor Worldwide (producers of Footloose, Little Shop of Horrors, Flashdance - The Musical and Fame - The Musical), Showtime Theatre Productions and in association with Richard Darbourne Limited.

Suitable for ages 14-plus. For tickets and information visit www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com or call the box office on 01271 316523.