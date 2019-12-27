The Father Ted star and phenomenally successful stand up comedian will be at the Queen's Theatre on Sunday, March 1.

The additional dates have been added to his current tour The Showing Off Must Go On - by popular demand.

Audiences can expect his usual brand of charm and innocence, with offbeat observations and brilliant timing.

In an age of raging populism, identity politics, the end of truth, the collapsing middle ground, and peak avocado, and terrified of being on the wrong side of history, and desperate to prove that his gender, race, age and class don't necessarily define him as a person, Ardal is forced to saddle his high horse again and ride fearlessly into the culture wars (with a white hankie in his pocket, just in case).

For tickets and show information, visit https://www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/ or call 01271 316523.