It starts at 2.30pm at Northam Hall (at the top of Fore Street) and will delight the audience with arrangements of festive music - both traditional and modern.

Plus as always there will be plenty of opportunities for audience participation.

The choir, accompanied by Chris Beechey, will be conducted by musical director Pam Beechey and the entertainment will be compered by Anthony Chambers.

The Singers' end of season big Christmas concert is always a very popular affair and raises money each year for charity.

The afternoon will also feature the popular Grand Raffle.

Admission to the concert is £6 at the door (under 16s free) and will include light refreshments.

For more information about the event or if you would like to find out more about the Appledore Singers, call Pam Beechey on 01237 420652.