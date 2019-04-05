See Black Friday on Saturday, April 6 at Appledore Sausage & Ale Festival 2019. Picture: Greenbeanz Photography See Black Friday on Saturday, April 6 at Appledore Sausage & Ale Festival 2019. Picture: Greenbeanz Photography

The two day event at St Mary’s Hall will showcase a wide range of local ales, ciders and sausages, plus plenty of live music too.

Headlining the Friday night is The Barefoot Bandit, a band being acclaimed across the UK Reggae scene and whose reputation is growing rapidly.

Alongside them on the Friday line up from 6pm will be Liquid Jelly with the nationally renowned Edgecombe Bullock on drums, Torrington’s finest Bone Idols and song bird Shannon Lewis.

On Saturday evening folk rockers Black Friday will be gracing the stage with their esteemed and infectious live show that have seen them play at numerous festivals across Europe.

Also performing from 2pm are local heroes such as The Rasscals, mod rockers The Rivals, new starlets Drop in the Ocean from South Devon, the renowned Amy Newton, Appledore’s super band Holler and the enchanting Sophie LIttlejohns.

There is also free children’s entertainment on the Saturday from 2-4pm (children must be accompanied by a responsible adult, curfew 7pm).

Score cards will be provided to the revellers to rate the ales, ciders and sausages.

For tickets visit www.freeoftigersevents.co.uk .