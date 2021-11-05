An evening of popular classics from North Devon Sinfonia

North Devon Sinfonia – the region’s resident symphony orchestra – returns to the Queen’s Theatre, Barnstaple, on Sunday, November 14, for a concert of classical favourites by Brahms, Schumann and Bizet.

The concert is being given in support of North Devon Hospice which will receive all the profits from ticket sales.

The orchestra, which last performed at the Queen’s Theatre just days before the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, will be performing Robert Schumann’s much-loved piano concerto with local pianist Caroline Clipsham playing the solo part.

Caroline is a professional concert pianist and educator who studied at the Guildhall School of Music in London, where she won several awards and completed a post-graduate course in advanced solo studies.

She has performed in venues around the world, including Canada, New Zealand, South Africa and Eastern Europe as well as giving recitals closer to home, including at London’s Wigmore Hall and St John’s Smith Square.

Also joining North Devon Sinfonia is mezzo-soprano Louise Mott. Another graduate of the Guildhall School, Louise also studied at the Royal College of Music and the National Opera Studio.

Louise has performed with all the leading UK opera companies and now teaches privately across Devon and Cornwall. She will be performing two arias from Bizet’s opera Carmen with North Devon Sinfonia, which will also play the two orchestral suites from the opera.

The concert kicks off with Brahms’ Academic Festival Overture, a ‘boisterous potpourri of student drinking songs’ written for the University of Breslau as thanks for the award of an honorary doctorate in 1880.

The concert begins at 7:30pm on Sunday, November 14, at the Queens Theatre, Barnstaple.

Tickets cost £17 (under-18s are free) and are available from www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com (Tel. 01271 316523).