Kezia Pelka was captivating as Letitia Blackmore, head of Little Paddocks, where it is announced in The Gazette - fortunately the Chipping Cleghorn version - that a murder is to take place at 6.30pm.

She is backed by a strong performance from Sarah Thomas as Miss Marple.

Following the newspaper advert and unable to resist, a group gather at the house at the appointed time, when the lights go out and a gun is fired.

Enter Miss Marple, who must unravel a complex series of relationships and events to solve the mystery of the killer.

Action on stage during A Murder is Announced at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple, running until November 23. Action on stage during A Murder is Announced at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple, running until November 23.

There are shows in Barnstaple all week up until Saturday, November 23, with matinee and evening shows on the Saturday.

A real treat was in store for the audience, as a strong cast entertained for two hours, which saw an amazing amount of costume changes, to set the scenes, which were all acted out in one location, the sitting room of Little Paddocks.

This one is definitely worth a trip to the theatre for a whodunit fan as it was a real delight to watch.

For tickets and show times, visit https://www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/ or call the box office on 01271 316523.