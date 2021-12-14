Youthful Barnstaple side unable to halt Hinckley power

Barnstaple were swept aside 46-13 at Hinckley by a side that came out on top by six tries to one.

Hinckley proved too powerful for a young and relatively inexperienced Barnstaple side. Barum kept fighting to the end, but could not stem the flow of tries for long.

The Reds could not get out of their own half for much of the second period and whenever they did have some decent possession, Hinckley generally drove them back.

Barnstaple’s confrontational style of play was right up Hinckley’s street, as it took them back to their old existence in National Two North, where most games followed that script.

Bar one bizarre try, when it seemed the Hinckley defence allowed Barnstaple a clear run to the line, Barum did not look like scoring a try all afternoon.

Jake Murphy kicked Barnstaple ahead with a penalty after Hinckley were pinged at a scrum.

A second Murphy penalty followed, but the lead was short lived as Hinckley shot 10-6 up by the middle of the half.

Barum were 17-6 down by the half-time break and would be playing into the wind after the interval.

It took Hinckley 10 minutes to add to their tally and once the third try went in, the fourth was not far away.

Barnstaple did get a try back when Flyn Elworthy ran through unchallenged. Local opinion was the Hinckley players were expecting a whistle that never came for a forward pass.

Hinckley had two more tries in them though – one a penalty try awarded for an illegal challenge in a foot race for the bouncing ball.

Barnstaple Chiefs are back at Pottington Road this Saturday where Redruth provide the opposition (2pm). Skipper Winston James, who missed the trip to Hinckley due to a calf injury, hopes to be fit enough to play.

It will be a huge challenge for Barum, with Redruth currently second in the National League 2 South table, just a point behind leaders Esher. Redruth beat Dings Crusaders 15-0 last weekend and comfortably boast the tightest defence in the division.

