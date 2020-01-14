Barnstaple have either been top of the South West Premier Division or pretty close to it since round one - and are now four points clear of Maidenhead at the top with two games in hand.

Weston, who also have two games in hand on Maids, are a further four points behind in third with Barnstaple to play twice.

James, who completed his treble just before half time, has been around far too long to make speculative claims about his side.

It was the manner of Barnstaple's win at Camborne that convinced James they are doing the right things.

"For the first time this season I was impressed by the way we played - and I am a hard man to satisfy," said James.

"Camborne are a side we have huge respect for and few teams go there and win, certainly not by the margin we did.

"Our forwards started dominating the set piece early and Haydn Lidstone kicked us into some fantastic places on the pitch.

"I have been saying for a while we are only playing at 60-70 per cent of what we are capable of, so this was a step up.

"Now we need to start pushing ourselves to play at a higher level for longer.

"If we are back in National Two next season those of us who have been there before know you need to play in certain ways to win games.

"It would be good for the local boys who have not played up there before to get some of the habits they are going to need now."

James scored the first two Barum tries then Will Topps, Matt Gohl and James again crossed before the break.

Ryan Lee, Lidstone and Topps added scores after the break.

Barnstaple are at home to Drybrook this Saturday.