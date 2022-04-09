News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > Sport

Winning start to the season for Braunton FC Ability Team

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 2:30 PM April 9, 2022
Proud players lifting the trophy

Proud players lifting the trophy - Credit: Braunton FC

Braunton FC Ability Team played their first tournament of the year at Tavistock FC and emerged unbeaten.  

The team consists of players who are neurodiverse, have a physical disability or struggle to play mainstream football for another reason, including anxiety and depression. 

The squad included three new players, Dan Hampstead, Josh Vesty and Tom Vick. who all scored on their debuts. The team was captained by Jack Gratton and moved top of Division 2 in the Ability Counts League. Goalkeeper Tyler Short was awarded player of the day. 

Huge thanks to Dryrobe for sponsoring the new tournament kit. Coach Mel Benson said: “We are so pleased to be partnered with such a massive global brand that has its offices located in Braunton. We encourage our players to be the best that they can be and our ethos fits perfectly with Dryrobe’s philosophy.” 

For info on joining the club’s junior or senior squad, contact Mel on 07764 767955. 

Tournament days for Braunton FC

Tournament days for Braunton FC - Credit: Braunton FC

Unbeaten Braunton celebrate a great day

Unbeaten Braunton celebrate a great day - Credit: Braunton FC


Football
Braunton News

Don't Miss

Lynbridge car park overhanging the Lyn River

Car park overhanging river might have to be demolished

Joe Ives Local Democracy Reporter

person
A North Devon sunset

North Devon announced as 12th World Surfing Reserve

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
North Devon Council leader David Worden

Barnstaple to Bideford line - pipedream or reality?

David Worden

Logo Icon
The Spring Classic Festival is coming to Woolacombe!

New festival set to boost local economy by bringing £250,000 to the...

Luisa Rombach

Author Picture Icon