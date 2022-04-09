Winning start to the season for Braunton FC Ability Team

Braunton FC Ability Team played their first tournament of the year at Tavistock FC and emerged unbeaten.

The team consists of players who are neurodiverse, have a physical disability or struggle to play mainstream football for another reason, including anxiety and depression.

The squad included three new players, Dan Hampstead, Josh Vesty and Tom Vick. who all scored on their debuts. The team was captained by Jack Gratton and moved top of Division 2 in the Ability Counts League. Goalkeeper Tyler Short was awarded player of the day.

Huge thanks to Dryrobe for sponsoring the new tournament kit. Coach Mel Benson said: “We are so pleased to be partnered with such a massive global brand that has its offices located in Braunton. We encourage our players to be the best that they can be and our ethos fits perfectly with Dryrobe’s philosophy.”

For info on joining the club’s junior or senior squad, contact Mel on 07764 767955.

Tournament days for Braunton FC - Credit: Braunton FC

Unbeaten Braunton celebrate a great day - Credit: Braunton FC



