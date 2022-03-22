Willand and Barnstaple share the spoils in Devon derby

It was honours even in a scrappy Devon derby that saw Willand Rovers and Barnstaple Town battle out a hard-fought draw in the wind.

While Barum welcomed new signings Archie Reay, previously of Willand, and Myles Perkins to their starting line-up, a spate of injuries and illness meant that Rovers were much-changed from the defeat at Bristol Manor Farm.

Jack Veale, Ellis Johnson and Callum Chambers made their home debuts for Willand, who had the wind behind them in the first half. Ryan Guppy was a big influence in the Rovers midfield and Barnstaple had to do a lot of defending in the early stages.

Barum changed the pattern with an excellent break on 25 minutes and a cross found Brodie Montague in the box, but his thumping header cannoned back off the bar for a major home reprieve.

Rovers responded with a slick move that released Jack Rice through the middle. Rice just about evaded the onrushing Barnstaple goalkeeper Lloyd Irish but the final shot whistled narrowly over the bar.

Half-time arrived with a sense of mild relief for Barnstaple, who looked to use the wind to their advantage in the second half, although judging the weight of pass was proving a real challenge.

The game was heading for a blank until 75 minutes, when, after a spell of quality possession from Willand, the visitors found an incisive break and substitute Harry Baker finished in style for bottom-club Barnstaple.

Three points would have been massive for Barum in their fight for survival but, as they often say in football, teams are at their most vulnerable immediately after scoring, and so it proved for Barnstaple.

Rovers worked the ball through midfield and a sublime pass found Ben Griffith, who was hauled down in the box by a desperate challenge. Rice took the penalty responsibility and calmly slotted for a 1-1 draw.

In the Southern League Premier Division, Tiverton Town made it four league wins in a row with a 2-1 triumph at home to Harrow Borough. Jordan Lam and Dan Hayfield scored the goals for Tivvy.

Barnstaple fans at Willand - Credit: Barnstaple Town FC



