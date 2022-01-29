West Buckland School tennis star ranked no.1 in the UK

West Buckland School Year 7 student, Eric Lorimer, has reached the top of the UK LTA ranking for his age group. Being the top ranked U12 tennis player in the country is no coincidence and is a product of Eric’s extraordinary hard work, coupled with raw talent and the school’s comprehensive tennis performance programme.

Under the watchful eye of Head of Tennis at West Buckland, Chris Gill, Eric has been fully supported by the school, with plenty of flexibility to fit in his practice and matches around his academic studies.

Chris Gill is extremely proud of his student and credits his success to hard work, “Eric has an incredible work rate and is very dedicated to his tennis. It’s great that the school has been able to support him so that he can balance his competitions and practice with his school work.”

Eric is also embarking on an incredible fundraising challenge for North Devon Hospice.



