News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > Sport

West Buckland School tennis star ranked no.1 in the UK

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 9:45 AM January 29, 2022
Updated: 9:49 AM February 3, 2022
Eric Lorimer on a tennis fundraising mission

Eric Lorimer on a tennis fundraising mission - Credit: Bruce Lorimer

West Buckland School Year 7 student, Eric Lorimer, has reached the top of the UK LTA ranking for his age group. Being the top ranked U12 tennis player in the country is no coincidence and is a product of Eric’s extraordinary hard work, coupled with raw talent and the school’s comprehensive tennis performance programme. 

Under the watchful eye of Head of Tennis at West Buckland, Chris Gill, Eric has been fully supported by the school, with plenty of flexibility to fit in his practice and matches around his academic studies. 

Chris Gill is extremely proud of his student and credits his success to hard work, “Eric has an incredible work rate and is very dedicated to his tennis. It’s great that the school has been able to support him so that he can balance his competitions and practice with his school work.” 

Eric is also embarking on an incredible fundraising challenge for North Devon Hospice. 


Barnstaple News

Don't Miss

A file image of Devon and Cornwall Police car

Lighthouse light stolen in spate of burglaries in Ilfracombe area

Joseph Bulmer

person
The 19th century lantern weighs around two tonnes

£1million lighthouse lantern among goods stolen from Ilfracombe area

Joseph Bulmer

person
Torridge Pool

Active Torridge commence key appointments

Luisa Rombach

Author Picture Icon
The new Exeter Chiefs logo

Exeter Chiefs drop Native-American brand with nod to Devon's history

Joseph Bulmer

person