Playing in the South West regional finals of the event at Exeter University, they were beaten in the semi-finals by Prior Park (Bath), despite a great effort.

That sent the West Buckland pupils into the third-place play-off against South Wiltshire Grammar, when Evie Bishop lost narrowly in a tie break.

Chloe Parry, riding high on her birthday, came back from 4-1 down to win her singles game 6-4 and Mia Morris won her match by the same scoreline.

But Millie McLintock and Martha Macdonald narrowly lost their tie break, giving South Wiltshire a hard-fought 4-2 victory.

A West Buckland spokesperson said: "This was a significant milestone for the school's tennis and was further evidence of the strength in depth of both the boys' and girls' teams."