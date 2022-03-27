News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Weekend Results in North Devon Football

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 6:41 AM March 27, 2022
Football

Football - Credit: Matt Smart

Southern League 
AFC Totton 4 Bideford AFC 2 
Barnstaple Town 2 Evesham United 1 

Toolstation Western League Premier 
Ilfracombe Town 0 Bridgwater United 1 

South-West Peninsula League 
Bovey Tracey 0 Axminster Town 1 
Crediton United 1 Brixham 3 
Elburton Villa 2 Elmore 2 
Holsworthy 0 Dartmouth 0 
Honiton Town 1 Cullompton Rangers 1 
Ivybridge Town 2 Plymouth Marjon 3 
Newton Abbot Spurs 0 Torrington 0 
Okehampton Argyle 4 Sidmouth Town 0 
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 1 Torpoint Athletic 5 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League 
Liverton United 0 North Molton Sports Club 3 
Topsham Town 5 Alphington 0 

North Devon Football League  
Premier 
Barnstaple Town 2nds 1 Braunton 2nds 3 
Bradworthy 3 Kilkhampton 4 

Senior 
Eastside 2 Shebbear United 3 
Torridgeside 2nds 0 Shamwickshire Rovers 6 

Intermediate One 
Barum United 4 Putford 1 
South Molton 1 Fremington 2nds 0 
Woolsery 2 Kingsley Wizards 1 

Intermediate Two 
High Bickington 2 Combe Martin 2nds 4 
Torridgeside 3rds 5 Northam Lions 2nds 

Intermediate Three 
AFC Dumnonii 8 Braunton 5ths 1 
Langtree Lions 4 Bradworthy 2nds 2 
Morwenstow 2nds 4 Bideford AFC 3rds 3 

Cup 
Chittlehampton 2 Appledore Lions 0 
Shebbear United 2nds 2 Georgeham & Croyde Rovers 3 

Non-League Football
North Devon News

