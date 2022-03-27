Weekend Results in North Devon Football
Southern League
AFC Totton 4 Bideford AFC 2
Barnstaple Town 2 Evesham United 1
Toolstation Western League Premier
Ilfracombe Town 0 Bridgwater United 1
South-West Peninsula League
Bovey Tracey 0 Axminster Town 1
Crediton United 1 Brixham 3
Elburton Villa 2 Elmore 2
Holsworthy 0 Dartmouth 0
Honiton Town 1 Cullompton Rangers 1
Ivybridge Town 2 Plymouth Marjon 3
Newton Abbot Spurs 0 Torrington 0
Okehampton Argyle 4 Sidmouth Town 0
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 1 Torpoint Athletic 5
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League
Liverton United 0 North Molton Sports Club 3
Topsham Town 5 Alphington 0
North Devon Football League
Premier
Barnstaple Town 2nds 1 Braunton 2nds 3
Bradworthy 3 Kilkhampton 4
Senior
Eastside 2 Shebbear United 3
Torridgeside 2nds 0 Shamwickshire Rovers 6
Intermediate One
Barum United 4 Putford 1
South Molton 1 Fremington 2nds 0
Woolsery 2 Kingsley Wizards 1
Intermediate Two
High Bickington 2 Combe Martin 2nds 4
Torridgeside 3rds 5 Northam Lions 2nds
Intermediate Three
AFC Dumnonii 8 Braunton 5ths 1
Langtree Lions 4 Bradworthy 2nds 2
Morwenstow 2nds 4 Bideford AFC 3rds 3
Cup
Chittlehampton 2 Appledore Lions 0
Shebbear United 2nds 2 Georgeham & Croyde Rovers 3