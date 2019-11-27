The 23-year-old Webb, who is sponsored by Barnstaple companies Mike Brend and Ground Force as well as family firm Webb South West, dug deep to win his last fight despite a nasty cut from a clash of heads.

He then suffered a freak training accident, which left him with a broken little finger that needing pinning in two places.

But he said: "I can't thank Mike Brend and my dad enough, along with my other sponsors. It is down to them that I can continue on this fantastic journey.

"I boxed in North Devon a few times as an amateur and always had a great reception from everyone. Most of my family are in Barnstaple and all the support I receive from North Devon is very much appreciated!"

Webb teamed up with experienced coach Paddy Fitzpatrick when he was 17 and trains at his gym each week.

He added: "The last few months have been very frustrating, but I have not wasted time. I have continued to work in the gym on my strength and conditioning and could really feel the benefit from that when I returned to full sparring a few weeks ago.

"I really feel like I am in a great place physically and mentally. It has been a strange and emotional year which has seen changes, but life is good at present and that is very important when it comes to preparing for a right.

"I am totally focused and can promise everyone I will win this fight in style. Paddy has an experienced guy lined up for me. I need to win this fight to set myself up for a big year in 2020.

"Paddy told me to be patient and my time will come. I honestly believe he was right and we are very excited about 2020."

Webb is also determined to do well in memory of friend Martin Lynn, who passed away recently after a courageous fight with cancer, adding: "Martin formed the Fez Army and along with so many wonderful people has raised thousands of pounds over the years. I wear the Fez Army and CLIC Sargent logos on my ringwear and T-shirts with pride.

"It has hit us all very hard that Martin has left us, but I will be proud to step into the ring as a member of the Fez Army and dedicate this fight to Martin. He always told me nobody fights alone."