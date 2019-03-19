The visitors, who were inspired by hooker Ben Sawyer, scored one converted try in the each half.

Playing against the wind in the first period, Tom Gooch gave them the lead with a try and conversion.

After the interval Blane Quinlin went over for a second that Gooch converted.

Torrington are away to Buckfastleigh this Saturday.

South Molton return to Cornwall and Devon action this Saturday after a weekend off with a home game against relegation worriers Hayle.

The second XV travel to Tiverton on Friday night for a Merit Table game.