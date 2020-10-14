Although amateur footballers are getting their Saturday afternoon sport in, the contact aspect of rugby has ruled out play at anything below the top levels, where players can live in bubbles.

Mark Waterson, a Torrington committeeman, said the players’ appetite for training tailed off following the RFU’s recent announcement there would be no league rugby until January at the earliest.

“We were training, but with nothing much on the horizon the guys decided to leave off for now until something more concrete is in place,” said Waterson.

“The clubhouse is being prepared, albeit slowly, to open for business.

“There is not much passing trade at Donnacroft, although the footballers are keen to use the facilities for after-match use.”

South Molton skipper Reece Eury said the enforced break from league rugby has produced one benefit for his players.

Molton’s Devon One campaign has been put on hold until the RFU give the go-ahead to start playing, which won’t be until the New Year.

Eury said Molton are still training in reasonable numbers and the players are honing their skills as well as their fitness.

“The guys who are committed are enjoying it and the lack of contact has produced a silver lining,” said Eury.

“I do think the absence of contact is forcing players that relied on their size to develop other parts of their game.”

Eury said a lack of motivation has kept some players at home on training evenings, which is understandable.

“Motivation is definitely a factor as we have some players who won’t train until contact starts, but others are happy to be there having fun and being social.

“We have had a few new players and some good colts from last year turn up and are really looking forward to things starting when they can.”