Withies, the unbeaten and runaway leaders of Devon One, were always favourites to win the game so the result was not a surprise.

What was a surprise was the margin of victory as Torrie were thrashed 86-7 when the sides met in league action.

A quickfire start saw a try each scored in the first five minutes. Torrie briefly led 10-7, but by half time Withies were 19-10 ahead.

Both sides scored tries in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

There was no further scoring in what was a close-fought game between two well-matched sides.

Tom Gooch and Ben Sawyer were the Torrington try scorers. Gooch converted both and kicked a penalty.

Torrie return to league action this Saturday when they travel to Plymouth Argaum

Ilfracombe, who had no game last Saturday, are in action this Saturday at home to Exeter Saracens.