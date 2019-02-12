The teams started the day with identical playing records, but Torrington had the edge through their forwards.

The hosts scored four tries courtesy of Mike Wigley, Cory Hynd, Jamie Todd and Charlie Bazell.

Tom Gooch kicked three conversions.

Torrie are away to Tamar Saracens this Saturday.

South Molton’s long wait for a win at Unicorn Park in the Cornwall and Devon Division continued when they lost 12-5 at home to Tavistock.

The last time Molton won in front of their own supporters was November 17 last year when they defeated Lanner 24-10.

Molton led 7-5 at half time thanks to a Rhys Eury try from No.8 which Callum Stone converted.

Molton stayed ahead until 15 minutes from time when Tavistock scored a breakaway try.

South Molton are due to visit Topsham this Saturday.