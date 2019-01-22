Tawton did the damage in the first half to lead 17-0, before adding a fourth try after the interval.

Billy Cockwill scored Torrington’s consolation effort in the second period, which was converted by Tom Gooch.

Torrie are away to Old Plymothians this Saturday.

South Molton seem to have stalled in the Cornwall and Devon Division after losing 44-14 at Plymstock Albion Oaks.

The only win points Molton have banked in the last seven games came when Plymouth Argaum handed them a walk over. A 10-all draw with Penryn is as good as it has got since beating Lanner 24-10 on November 17.

Molton had caused Oaks problems at Unicorn Park earlier the campaign, but Saturday’s game was never in doubt after Oaks reached half time 25-5 up.

Luke Doyle claimed South Molton’s only points in the first half with a try before Richard Clarke added one just after the break, which Stone converted. Stone also kicked a penalty.

Molton will hope to end their losing run when they pay a visit to bottom side Withycombe this Saturday.