Steve Reynolds and Andy Harvey were taking part in the club's four ball stableford competition when they completed the incredible achievement.

The pair were on the 165-yard par three ninth hole when Reynolds struck his hole-in-one.

After some celebrations, Harvey teed off and aced the hole himself.

The golf club said it could not recall the amazing achievement happening before. That's certainly backed up by odds from Golf Digest, which say the chances of two amateurs in a foursome sinking an ace on the same hole on the same day are 17 million to one.

Reynolds plays off a handicap of 17, and Harvey plays off 16. Both are regular players and have been members at Torrington for the last three years.

Reynolds said: "We just went out for a game on Sunday morning. I teed off first and got a hole-in-one on the ninth and I was stood there in disbelief.

"Then Andy teed off and did exactly the same thing.

"I have never expected to get a hole-in-one, so I was happy with that. But for us to get them with two consecutive shots - we were just both stunned to be honest."