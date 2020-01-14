Torrington were 12-5 up with barely 10 minutes to play when Lee sustained what one supporter described as 'an horrific' injury.

Lee, who was on the field as a replacement, went to tackle New Cross player James Halse and got one of his feet stuck in the mud. The initial diagnosis was a fracture dislocation of his ankle.

X-rays were carried out when Lee arrived in hospital in Barnstaple, which revealed three fractures. Lee, a carpenter, had surgery on Monday afternoon on his shattered leg.

By the time Lee was placed in the ambulance, it was too dark to resume the game, which was abandoned.

Lee had been among the try scorers for Torrington before the game was curtailed. Tom Scantlebury also touched down a try. Tom Gooch landed one conversion.

Torrington are away to OPM in Devon One this Saturday.

New Cross will be staging a collection for Lee during their game against Totnes.

James Unwin, a New Cross player, said he and his team-mates wanted to do something to help.

"Our first thoughts and best wishes go to Toby and we wish him a speedy recovery," said Unwin.

"There will be a collecting tin in our tea hut and we will be going round the ground with it during the match."

Ilfracombe lost 31-17 away to Totnes in Devon One. They will be aiming to bounce back this Saturday when Buckfastleigh pay a visit.

South Molton remain stuck at the bottom of the Cornwall and Devon Division table following a 25-0 home defeat by Veor.

Molton are away to Tavistock in a basement battle this Saturday.