Torrington v Exeter Saracens in Devon One. Picture: Matt Smart Torrington v Exeter Saracens in Devon One. Picture: Matt Smart

Torrie had been 19-12 up and looked like they might claim a big scalp until the late kick broke their hearts.

In an end-to-end game, Sarries scored six tries, with Torrington bagging five.

Blaine Quinlan scored twice for the hosts, who also had Richard Mann, Jamie Todd and Charlie Bazell touching down and Sam Britton kicking the rest of their points.

Torrington are away to lowly New Cross this Saturday.

