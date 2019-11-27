It ended 31-31 after Totnes had the chance to win it with a couple of minutes to go but their kicker shanked a penalty wide.

Torrington were two tries up after 10 minutes and led 26-19 by half time and Totnes, who had no replacements on the bench, played the final 10 minutes a man short due to a sin binning.

But Torrie could not take advantage, with Mike Wigley, Tom Scantlebury, Shane Roach, Charlie Bazell and Tom Gooch their try scorers as Gooch landed three conversions.Torrington are without a game in Devon One this Saturday.

*Ilfracombe conceded their away game against OPM as they were unable to get a side to Plymouth.

Combe will be hoping it is third time lucky this Saturday when they face Withycombe at Brimlands in a twice-postponed league game that doubles up as a Devon Junior Cup first-round tie.