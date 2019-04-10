Torrington captain Tom Gooch scoring a conversion against Dartmouth. Picture: Kevin Crowl Torrington captain Tom Gooch scoring a conversion against Dartmouth. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Dartmouth were competitive in the first half and only trailed 19-14 at the break.

In the second half the visitors picked up injuries and Torrington were too strong for them.

Torrie claimed 11 tries in total with Tom Gooch converting ten.

Gooch, Matt Taylor, Cory Hynd, Tom Scantlebury and Matt Cole all scored two tries apiece, with Mike Wigley also scoring.

Torrington's Nic Summers crashes over the gainline against Dartmouth in Devon One. Picture: Kevin Crowl Torrington's Nic Summers crashes over the gainline against Dartmouth in Devon One. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Torrie are away to Exeter Athletic this Saturday in their final game of the season in Devon One.

South Molton ended Bude’s hopes of promotion with a 34-12 win at Unicorn Park in the Cornwall and Devon Division.

Molton led 10-5 at the break with a penalty from Callum Stone and a converted try from David Kist.

They sealed the win after the interval with tries by Dan Smith, James Tapp (2) and Richard Morgan.

Molton are away to Liskeard-Looe in their final match of the season.

Ilfracombe lost 17-10 at Salcombe in the semi-finals of the Dave Butt Trophy.