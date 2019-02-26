Torrie, who travelled with a bare 15 and no replacements, shot into a 10-0 lead before half time.

Torrington full-back Nick Evans made a break, he joined up with his forwards and quick ball found Chris Reed, who went over in the corner after 20 minutes.

On 30 minutes, Dartmouth conceded a penalty. From a quick tap and loose defence, Torrie prop Jamie Todd barged over in the corner for a try.

Dartmouth started to get on top through their forwards in the second half and crept into a 12-10 lead thanks to a couple of tries.

Torrie deployed their driving maul in an attempt to get back in the game, but were killed off by a third Dartmouth try.

Torrington have no game in Devon One this Saturday.

South Molton return to Cornwall and Devon duty after a weekend off with a home game against Torquay Athletic.