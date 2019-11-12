Withycombe were top of the table going into round seven, but dropped back to second as they did not play.

Sam Britton kicked a lone penalty for Torrie, who are away to Withycombe this Saturday afternoon.

Ilfracombe's double-header against Withycombe was called off for a second time due to a waterlogged playing area.

The game, which doubles up for Devon One points and a place in the Devon Junior Cup second round, will now be played on November 30 - weather permitting.

The Brimlanders make the long trip to Plymouth this Saturday to play OPM.

The Cornwall and Devon Division game between South Molton and Bude due to be played at Unicorn Park was postponed due to pitch conditions.

Molton, one off the bottom of the table, have a basement battle away at Exeter Athletic this Saturday.