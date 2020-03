Torrington v Tamar Saracens. Picture: Kevin Crowl Torrington v Tamar Saracens. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Billy Cockwill touched down to score Torrie's solitary try.

Tom Gooch kicked the conversion and a penalty.

Torrington, currently sixth in the Devon One table of 12, are at home to Devon One runaway leaders Withycombe this Saturday.

In the Cornwall and Devon Division, South Molton, who were beaten 49-0 at Bude last time out, are at home to Exeter Athletic this Saturday.

