Argaum, one off the bottom of the table, gave Torrie a few problems in the first half.

But after the break it was Torrington all way as they clobbered Argaum with five tries.

Sam Britton had a decent game with two tries, two conversions and two penalties for a personal tally of 20 points.

Harvey Hill, Ben Sawyer, Tom Scantlebury, Shane Roach and Tom Gooch scored a try each.

Ilfracombe had a day to forget at Exeter Saracens where they were thrashed 85-5.

There are no fixtures in Devon One this Saturday.