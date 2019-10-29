Argaum, one off the bottom of the table, gave Torrie a few problems in the first half. But after the break it was Torrington all way as they clobbered Argaum with five tries. Sam Britton had a decent game with two tries, two conversions and two penalties for a personal tally of 20 points. Harvey Hill, Ben Sawyer, Tom Scantlebury, Shane Roach and Tom Gooch scored a try each. Ilfracombe had a day to forget at Exeter Saracens where they were thrashed 85-5. There are no fixtures in Devon One this Saturday.