Techs forged into an early 14-0 lead, which left Torrie playing catch-up for the rest of the game.

Torrie travelled with just one replacement and an early injury left them nothing in reserve.

Tries were scored by skipper Tom Gooch (2), Ben Sawyer and Sam Britton, who also slotted two conversions.

Mid-table Torrington are at home to lowly Plymouth Argaum this Saturday.

Ilfracombe slipped to a 10-3 home defeat against Dartmouth in Devon One.

Dartmouth led 5-0 for most of the first half before winger Matt Davies put Ilfracombe on the board with a penalty.

It stayed 5-3 to Dartmouth until the 72nd minute when the visitors added a second try.

Ilfracombe are at home to leaders Withycombe this Saturday afternoon.