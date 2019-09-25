Fine weather prevailed for the biggest tournament in the Petanque calendar and saw over 600 players representing all of England's regions in the two day event.

The regions compete in the triples format in one of two divisions in either the main championship or challenge competitions.

The performance of the squad was described by Devon President Ged Barton as 'satisfactory' following their fifth place finish in division two of the challenge competition.

In 2018, Devon had competed in division two of the main championship so they had travelled hoping for a high place finish after electing to drop into the challenge tournament this year.

The four Devon triple teams recorded two wins, three draws and two losses on the first day and two more wins with two draws and only one defeat on day two.

They had some good results against the better sides, including two 3-1 wins over second placed London Region and one 2-2 draw against Heart of England the division winners, but failed to capitalise when up against some of the lesser regions.

Overall, Devon finished with a respectable 25 wins from 48 games. The top performing team were Devon One, Mike Carroll, Mike Newberry and Henry Pickett with nine wins from twelve games and that made them the third best team across the whole division.

Devon Squad: Mike Newberry, Mike Carroll, Ian Ramsay (all Plymouth); Thierry Hacq, Rob Thomas, Ann-Marie Stanley, Henry Pickett (all Chudleigh); John Violet, Chris Jeffrey, Nick Bigwood, Mike Anderson (all Pig On The Hill); Ged Barton, John Phipps, Ann Barton (all Torridge).