Jason Welborn (left) and Tommy Langford in action during their British Middleweight championship contest at Arena Birmingham, Birmingham in September 2018. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire. Jason Welborn (left) and Tommy Langford in action during their British Middleweight championship contest at Arena Birmingham, Birmingham in September 2018. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Bideford-born Langford will take on unbeaten Lerrone Richards for the vacant belts at London’s SSE Arena, Wembley on April 27.

The bout will be Langford’s second bout at super-middleweight level, and will be shown live on BT Sport.

The winner of the contest will likely land a mandatory position for Zach Parker’s British super-middleweight title next.

Back-to-back defeats to local rival Jason Welborn prompted the move up in weight for the former WBO number two, who recently revealed that he had been struggling to maintain his strength at 160lbs for much of his pro career.

His first foray into the ring at 168lbs came on March 9 against Frenchman Baptiste Castegnaro at Walsall Town Hall.

Langford didn‘t have it all his own way against the 28-year-old, with the six-round contest scored 58-56 to the Baggies Bomber.

Richards, known as ‘Sniper the Boss’, has only fought three fighters with winning records during his five-year pro career, picking up his first title in his second to last bout against Rhys Pagan in 2017 in the form of the WBO European super-middleweight strap.

His last fight was in March 2018, meaning he would have been inactive for an entire year by the time he steps through the ropes to meet Langford, who has fought 30 rounds in that time.

Topping the bill at the SSE Arena is unbeaten heavyweight Daniel Dubois, who takes on Richard Lartey.